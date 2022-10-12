The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — A man who had five felony drug warrants was arrested in Wayne County on Tuesday.

Haskell Orsbon, 45, was jailed at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, West Virginia, at 6 p.m. Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and pseudoephedrine altered.

