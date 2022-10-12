WAYNE — A man who had five felony drug warrants was arrested in Wayne County on Tuesday.
Haskell Orsbon, 45, was jailed at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, West Virginia, at 6 p.m. Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and pseudoephedrine altered.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Orsbon was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
Thompson said five felony drug warrants were issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
A handgun was located in the vehicle during his arrest. Thompson said Orsbon was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Orsbon’s bond was set at $50,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic assault, 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Missing person, 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Underwood Avenue.
Wanton service or endangerment, 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Auto tampering, breaking and entering, 7:45 p.m. Monday, 300 block of West Whitaker Boulevard.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 3 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Huntington Avenue.
Tow-in, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Zachary Isaiah Tackett, 22, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Tackett with wanton endangerment and domestic battery. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
