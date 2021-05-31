The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A man showed up to VFW Post 9738 in Guyandotte on Monday with a puncture wound in his leg, said Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.

The chief said Monday evening it was unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or if another person was involved. The wound was non-life threatening and the man was intoxicated. Cornwell said the victim was taken to a hospital.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents on Monday, May 31. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Information report, 11:19 a.m. May 16, 2800 block of 4th Avenue

Petit larceny; destruction of property — misdemeanor, noon May 23, 2500 block of Collis Avenue

Petit Larceny, 4 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 10th Street

Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:27 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 9th Street

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue

Injured person, 11:50 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 10th Street

Disorderly conduct; intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, midnight Saturday, 10th Street and 4th Avenue

Breaking and entering auto, 3:38 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 28th Street

Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 12:20 p.m. Sunday, 12th Avenue and 20th Street

Deceased person, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue

Paraphernalia, 5:17 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue

Warrant service/execution; obstructing an officer; fleeing from officer; no vehicle; 11:37 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue

Warrant service/execution, 1:19 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Jordan Tyler Fullen jailed on Monday at 2:50 a.m. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and destruction of property.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.