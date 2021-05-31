HUNTINGTON — A man showed up to VFW Post 9738 in Guyandotte on Monday with a puncture wound in his leg, said Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.
The chief said Monday evening it was unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or if another person was involved. The wound was non-life threatening and the man was intoxicated. Cornwell said the victim was taken to a hospital.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents on Monday, May 31. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 11:19 a.m. May 16, 2800 block of 4th Avenue
Petit larceny; destruction of property — misdemeanor, noon May 23, 2500 block of Collis Avenue
Petit Larceny, 4 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 10th Street
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:27 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 9th Street
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue
Injured person, 11:50 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 10th Street
Disorderly conduct; intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, midnight Saturday, 10th Street and 4th Avenue
Breaking and entering auto, 3:38 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 28th Street
Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 12:20 p.m. Sunday, 12th Avenue and 20th Street
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue
Paraphernalia, 5:17 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue
Warrant service/execution; obstructing an officer; fleeing from officer; no vehicle; 11:37 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue
Warrant service/execution, 1:19 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jordan Tyler Fullen jailed on Monday at 2:50 a.m. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and destruction of property.