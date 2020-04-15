HUNTINGTON — One man was injured after a shooting Wednesday in Huntington, dispatchers said.
Cabell County 911 dispatchers said the shooting was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Norway Avenue. One man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing, and police had not made any arrests Wednesday evening.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. April 9, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Stolen automobile, 5 p.m. March 30, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Stolen automobile, 11 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.