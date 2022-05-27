HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot in Huntington.
The Huntington Police Department said the 37-year-old man told them he was shot near 21st Street and 10th Avenue.
The man was dropped off at Cabell Huntington Hospital around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police said he had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his right thigh. The injury was not considered life-threatening.
Police said there were no suspects as of Friday afternoon.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:42 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, 9:45 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of California Street.
Leaving the scene or accident causing property damage, 11:42 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Rural Avenue.
Information report, 9:39 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Maupin Road.
Found property, 7:50 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Buffington Street.
Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, 5:01 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:05 a.m. May 18, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Wayne Richmond, 42, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was set at $2,000 cash only.
Steven M. Wooten, 32, was jailed at 2 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with sexual abuse by parent or guardian. Bond was set at $250,000 cash only.
Joshua L. Rogers, 29, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
