HUNTINGTON — A Lesage man was jailed Wednesday on a high bond after he was accused of injuring a man by setting fire to two vehicles earlier this week.
Steven Allen Clagg, 33, of Lesage, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with arson causing bodily injury and third-degree arson.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters and deputies arrived April 19 to the 9300 block of Scarberry Hollow off of Union Ridge Road in Lesage to find two vehicles on fire and another, determined to belong to the defendant, leaving the scene.
Deputies said statements taken from witnesses said a group of people had driven to the address with the defendant, who wanted to retrieve some of his grandfather's items from the home. The witnesses said the defendant became angry when an item he was looking for wasn’t there and started breaking the windows of two vehicles at the scene.
The witnesses said the defendant set fire to papers inside of one vehicle, which a man removed to prevent the vehicle from catching fire. The witnesses said the defendant then set items in another vehicle on fire, which the man unsuccessfully attempted to remove, leading to a fully involved fire.
The man suffered thermal burns to his hand in his attempts to put out the fires.
The vehicles were removed from the scene for further examination, and authorities determined the vehicles had been set on fire intentionally.
Clagg is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $351,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse and destruction of property, 6:50 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Norway Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Orchard Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon April 14, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
Assisting outside agency, 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 13th Street.
Warrant service, 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 13th Street.
Attempt to commit a felony, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 27th Street.
Breaking and entering an auto, 2 a.m. April 16, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 23rd Street.
Trespassing, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Runaway, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Deceased person, 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Found property, 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 26th Street.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, DUI less than .150 and leaving the scene with property damage, 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Wayne Sanders, 53, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $25,000.
Tina Faye Ferguson-Blackburn, 44, was jailed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000 cash-only.
Tammy Kaye Phillips, 51, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with terroristic threats. Bond was $25,000.