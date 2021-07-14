WAYNE — A 23-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges Tuesday after leading police on a multi-state chase on a motorcycle, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
Thompson said the chase started in Louisa, Kentucky, before traveling through Boyd County and then Kenova. The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit shut down U.S. 52 between Kenova and Prichard, which forced the suspect to travel down a dead-end road. The pursuit ended at a gated fence, where the suspect was taken into custody.
A handgun was recovered from the suspect, who was charged with fleeing with a vehicle, no insurance and driving on a suspended license. Additional charges are expected to be filed in Kentucky.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Thornburg Road.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 13th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
Warrant service, 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 13th Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 10:30 p.m. Monday, unit block of Perry Avenue.
Stolen auto, 9:30 p.m. Monday, 11 mile maker of Interstate 64.
Warrant service, 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, brandishing and domestic battery, 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Bridge Street.
Unlisted, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Warrant service, 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:50 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Maupin Road and Roby Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Anthony Cody-Thompson, 34, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Charles R. Johnson II, 32, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-offense driving on a revoked license, fleeing while DUI, second-offense DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Kala Justice-Irene Sothen, 31, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was $10,000.
Joshua Allen Thomas, 31, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $30,000.
Jason Wayne Simms, 46, was jailed at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
Harvey Harold Willoughby, 43, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fraudulent use of an access device and being an accessory before and after the fact. Bond was not set.
Zachary Jerald Benson, 20, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary. Bond was $25,000.