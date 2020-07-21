ASHLAND — A man was arrested in Ashland on Monday after another man was injured during a fight involving a sword along Woodland Avenue.
Charles D. Stafford is currently charged with Assault 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Failure to Notify Owner of Unattended Vehicle Damage.
According to the Ashland Police Department, police were dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of Woodland Avenue for a report of an in-progress assault involving a weapon. The 911 caller said two people were involved in the altercation and one had been hit in the head with a sword.
Before dispatched police could arrive, an off-duty officer intervened and de-escalated the incident. However, Stafford allegedly got into a vehicle and fled the scene, at which point he hit an unoccupied vehicle.
When officers arrived, the victim, Charles E. Stafford, was found to have a laceration to the head and was transported to King's Daughters Medical Center for treatment, where he was listed as being in stable condition.
Stafford was found at about 9 p.m. Monday and booked at the Boyd County Detention Center.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:06 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Discharging firearm in city limits, 11:06 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 21st Street.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 9:12 a.m. Monday, 200 block of 35th Street.
Attempt to commit a felony, 9:33 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Eighth Avenue.
Trespassing, 5:45 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Eighth Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 2:05 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Fifth Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. July 15, 2900 block of Overlook Drive.
Improper registration and intoxicating substances, 12:15 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Sixth Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 11 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of Columbia Avenue.
Grand larceny, 9:57 a.m. July 10, 1500 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1:30 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of West Fifth Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Byron Michael Kirtley, 36, was jailed at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering of an auto, receiving or transferring stolen property and fleeing. Bond was not set.
Christina Dawn Skidmore, 25, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with conspiracy and burglary. Bond was not set.
Wayne Allen Woodson, 31, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with conspiracy, burglary and driving revoked. Bond was not set.
Lloyd Michael Wamsley, 39, was jailed at 9 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.