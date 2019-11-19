HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed over the weekend and charged in the October beating of his neighbor, who suffered severe injuries.
Alan Wayne Strother, 40, of Huntington, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The Huntington Police Department charged him with burglary and malicious wounding. He was also accused of a domestic violence protective order violation. Bond was $105,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Strother is accused of breaking into a man’s apartment in the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington on Oct. 22 before he started to beat the alleged victim in the face and body with a closed fist and an unknown object.
Strother allegedly chased the victim out of the apartment and into the street, where the alleged beating continued. The criminal complaint identifies Strother and the victim as living in neighboring apartments.
The victim had a laceration to his left eyebrow, swelling to his left eye, bruising to his left eye and cuts on his head, the Huntington Police officer wrote. He was unsteady on his feet, having a hard time remembering things and reported pain in his left rib cage.
He was taken to the hospital due to the laceration and eye swelling. Strother is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incident reports on a printout ending at 3 p.m. Monday. The reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:
Warrant service/execution, 10:02 p.m. Sunday, 28th Street and Priddie Street.
Grand larceny, 7 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Defective/improper equipment, vehicle security, suspended or revoked license and open container, 7:38 p.m. Sunday, 20th Street and 11th Avenue.
Missing person, 2:40 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 1:33 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 9:14 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 3:17 a.m. Sunday, 22nd Street and 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property and stolen auto/auto theft, 12:10 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Buffington Street.
DUI less than .150 and destruction of property, 1:27 a.m. Sunday, Interstate 64.
The following information was provided by reports from the Western Regional Jail:
Darrell Lee Meadows, 48, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and fleeing DUI. Bond was $60,000.