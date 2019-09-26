BARBOURSVILLE — One person was jailed on felony charges Wednesday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Dennis Albert Marks Jr., 42, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000 surety/cash.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Charleston Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:41 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 7 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
Found property, 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:20 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Information report, 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, possession of a controlled substance, 3 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Main Street.
Destruction of property, 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Lynn Street.