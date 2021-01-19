WAYNE — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Fort Gay on Tuesday.
Sheriff Rick Thompson confirmed that the victim, James Fitzpatrick, was shot at 65 Webb Cemetery Road.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating and is not releasing any other details at this time.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Intoxicating substance, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 10:05 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Possession of contraband, 8:20 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 4 p.m. Monday, West 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 3:42 p.m. Dec. 20, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
Third-offense shoplifting, 1:51 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Battery, 9 a.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts and false alarm of fire, 9:35 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Washington Avenue.
Intoxicating substance, 3:12 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:40 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Chad Allen Powell, 39, was jailed at 5 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Walter Daychawn Montgomery, 28, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin, prohibited person with a firearm, obstructing and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.