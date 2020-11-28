MILTON — An attempted traffic stop early Friday morning quickly turned into a pursuit that led police through Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties.
Austin Pierce, 24, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was taken into custody Friday morning in St. Albans after initially being stopped by police on Interstate 64 near Milton. Police say a traffic stop was initiated and after the car came to a stop the driver sped up again and continued traveling eastbound.
The pursuit continued through Putnam and into Kanawha counties where Pierce took the St. Albans exit and went into town. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a ditch and fled on foot.
The Hurricane Police Department assisted on the call and aided in the arrest.
Pierce was lodged in the South Central Regional Jail pending arraignment and will be facing additional charges in Cabell and Putnam counties.
