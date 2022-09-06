HUNTINGTON — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning, according to the Huntington Police Department.
At about 9 a.m., a man showed up at a convenience store at West 14th Street and Madison Avenue with a gunshot wound.
The man said he was shot near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue 45 minutes before arriving at the store.
The victim’s injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.
Huntington Police officers have not confirmed the location the man provided, and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Obstructing officer, license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of West 17th Street and Jackson Avenue.
Leaving the scene, property damage, 3:24 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of Wiltshire Boulevard and Upland Road.
Information report, 11 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Commerce Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance, warrant service or execution, joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 2:50 p.m. Monday, unit block of 24th Street.
Recovered stolen auto, warrant service or execution, 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 18th Street and 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:40 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 7th Street.
Brandishing, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
Attempt to commit felony, brandishing, possession of a controlled substance, 12:35 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
