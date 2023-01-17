HUNTINGTON — Huntington police responded to a shooting in Huntington early Tuesday.
A 34-year-old Huntington man was found in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue shortly after midnight with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Officers aided the victim at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital.
The shooting will be investigated by Huntington detectives. No arrests have been made as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
To report information regarding the incident, call 911 or the Huntington Police Department anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:08 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, intoxication or drinking in public places, disorderly conduct, 9:08 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, 4:48 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 20th Street and 8th Avenue.
Kidnapping, penalty, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of Jarrel Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:02 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Found property, 10 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Battery, 9:56 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful assault, 11:10 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue.
