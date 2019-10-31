HUNTINGTON — Huntington police said a man who fled on foot following reports of gunshots Tuesday was spotted disposing of a handgun. He was also allegedly found with suspected heroin inside his pocket.
Zachary Ray Pauley, 21, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Huntington police charged him with delivery of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
About 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police responded near 1st Street and 8th Avenue to a call about shots fired and several men seen fleeing east along the train tracks.
Dispatchers gave descriptions of the suspects, one of whom was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Police located a man matching that description, later identified as Pauley, walking along 3rd Street, according to the complaint.
Once police turned on their spotlight, Pauley allegedly began walking faster. When police drove closer, he began running along 6 1/2 Alley before throwing a dark object from his pocket over a nearby wooden fence, according to the complaint.
Police eventually detained Pauley, who stated he ran because “he had some heroin in his pants pocket,” according to the complaint. During a search, police said they found nearly a gram of suspected heroin and $574 in cash.
Police looked over the fence and found a black revolver in the grass with three live rounds and two empty casings inside, according to the complaint. Officers later discovered Pauley was not permitted to own a firearm after a 2017 conviction for felony wanton endangerment.
Officers used a kit to check for gunshot residue on Pauley, which was turned in as evidence.
Later Tuesday, a man went to Cabell Huntington Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. The man said a gun discharged when he was trying to break up a fight at a convenience store near 8th Street and 9th Avenue. Police are trying to determine if the report of a shooting is related to the man’s gunshot wound.
Pauley was being held Wednesday in Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $125,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 21st Street.
Deceased person, 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 8th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 12th Avenue.
Missing person, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 19th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Hal Greer Boulevard and 7th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card valued less than $1,000, 1:48 p.m. Saturday, Huntington.
Petit larceny, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 15, 4400 block of Piedmont Road.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 8 1/2 Alley.
Theft of rental vehicle, 10:39 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Underage consumption, 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 6:11 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Bridge Street.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 3:45 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jessica Hollie-Ann Pennington, 23, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Christopher Duvaughan Spaulding, 28, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $25,000.
Steven Allan Davis Jr., 42, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.