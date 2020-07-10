MILTON — One man will be charged after a crash on Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon that resulted in one westbound lane being closed for at least an hour.
Milton Police Department responded to the scene where a vehicle struck a tree about 300 feet from the road, rolled multiple times, and eventually came to a stop upside down and caught fire.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lewis Barney Jr. of Newton, West Virginia, who was cut out of the vehicle by the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and taken to the hospital, according to a Facebook post from the police.
Officers and several motorists were able to push the vehicle back onto its wheels.
According to the post, the department is obtaining a warrant for Barney’s arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.
At least three people were arrested on felony charges Thursday at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, according to booking records at the facility.
Jordan Nichole Medley, 26, was jailed at 7 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms and possession with intent. Bond was set at $33,000.
Bruce Phillip Johnson, 43, was jailed at 8:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and possession with intent. Bond was set at $33,000.
Benjamin Cameron Hawk, 31, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of meth and driving on a suspended license, third offense. Bond was set at $25,000.
The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Assault, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Child neglect resulting in injury, 6:12 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Open door, 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Ridgewood Road.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Blocking driveway, 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, 110 block of 13th Avenue.
Battery, 12 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting; 1st and 2nd offense, 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Blocking driveway, 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, 15th Street and 5th Avenue.
Battery, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Lynn Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, misdemeanor; recovered stolen auto, 11:48 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Information report, 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, West 11th Street and Madison Avenue.