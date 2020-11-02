ONA — A Milton man will face felony charges after he was accused of shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident Monday.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Barry Ratliff, 56, of Milton, was arrested and will be charged with wanton endangerment.
Zerkle said two vehicles were traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 in Ona around 12:30 p.m. Monday when the incident started.
“There was an altercation surrounding some traffic incident,” he said. “They started raging against each other, making gestures and things like that.”
One vehicle pulled into a driveway and the second vehicle followed, at which point Ratliff is accused of firing two shots at the first vehicle before driving away.
No one was injured and Zerkle said the bullets did not strike the vehicle.
Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary were put on lockdown as a precaution while police searched for the suspect.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Overdose, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 3500 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 6 p.m. Sunday, first block of 6th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 2:04 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of 7th Street.
Information report 9 a.m. Sunday, 6th Street Bridge.
Destruction of property, midnight Sunday, 600 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:38 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:40 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 7:41 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Sunday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 12:07 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Marcum Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Randy Owen Weese, 49, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third offense driving revoked, possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended and defective equipment. Bond was not set.
Jeffrey Fitzgerld Johnson, 48, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.