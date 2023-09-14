BRANCHLAND — A man is wanted in a kidnapping and sexual assault case, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Doug Adams said Cabell County deputies started a search for William Michael Smith after receiving a call at about 8 p.m. Wednesday about a woman who was sexually and physically assaulted at knifepoint in Branchland.
A victim, who was taken to a local hospital, said she was at a stop sign when a man, later identified as Smith, jumped in her vehicle with a knife.
The victim told police Smith instructed her to drive to an outbuilding along Raccoon Creek Road where she was sexually and physically assaulted.
Adams said Smith had a GPS monitor that he cut off at the scene and fled in a dark gray or black Chevy truck. Smith has had previous convictions of sexual assaults and a kidnapping dating back to the early 1980s, according to Adams.
Officials said Smith is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him. Adams has advised anyone who has seen Smith to call 911.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:43 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Burglary, 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, address not listed.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Wednesday, 800 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 5th Avenue.
Littering, 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 23rd Street and Artisan Avenue.
Insurance required, fraudulent schemes, defective equipment, possession of a controlled substance, 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 31st Street.
Improper use of a registration card, plate or permit, driver’s license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Davis Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Derrick Dewayne Gladden, 46, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Gladden with robbery. Bond was set at $50,000.
