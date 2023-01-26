WAYNE — Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said a man who hit a police cruiser during a pursuit is wanted.
Shawn “Shug” Risner “rammed a cruiser” and “side swiped it” Monday when a pursuit occurred after the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop, Thompson said.
Risner was stopped because of an investigation in which he was suspected of trafficking quantities of drugs, according to Thompson.
After fleeing from W.Va. 152 in Dunlow, Risner hit the cruiser twice before deputies eventually terminated the pursuit due to safety reasons.
A Glock handgun with an extended magazine and quarter pound of methamphetamine in a bag that was thrown from the vehicle was seized by the unit.
The warrants for Risner were issued for charges of fleeing, destruction of property, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, pseudoephedrine altered, assault on a police officer and prohibited person from possessing a firearm.
He was previously wanted for a parole violation.
Thompson said the passenger of the vehicle has been identified.
The passenger or anyone who has information on the location of Risner are asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 304-272-6378.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported one incident in the 24-hour period ending at 7:40 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 7:40 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Austin Endicott, 50, was jailed at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Endicott with first-degree robbery. Bond was set at $10,000.
Elijah James Huffman, 39, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Huffman with strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Randy Michael Harmon, 60, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Harmon with malicious wounding. Bond was set at $50,000.
