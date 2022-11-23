HUNTINGTON — Fires in portable restrooms on the Marshall University campus this past week are being investigated by the university police.
Two incidents of portable restrooms on fire were reported — one by the softball field, Dot Hicks Field, and one on the east side of the Joan C. Edwards football stadium.
A university official said no suspects have been identified.
Chuck Corns, owner of Rent-A-Kann portable restrooms, said his company lost four standard units and one handicap unit. Corns said he thinks the fires were started by squatters due to the cold weather.
The reports are not the first portable restroom fires, as a fire in October 2016 near the football stadium caused damages to Marshall’s property. The Huntington Fire Department responded to the fire, which caused damage to electrical wiring in the late evening and was ruled as arson.
Just a day before the football field fire in 2016, a fire occurred near the softball field as well.
Corns said that his company lost four units and two of its handwashing stations in the fires. He said no suspects were found regarding the 2016 fires.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Shoplifting, 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Nov. 19, 1200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Recovered stolen auto, warrant service or execution, obstructing by making false statements to officer, 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, 12th Street.
Petit larceny, auto tampering, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 5th Street Road.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle, 2:09 a.m. Nov. 19, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 21st Street.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Unauthorized dumping, 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 23rd Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, first degree arson, 5:45 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Everett Street, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 9:27 a.m. Nov. 11, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Shane Michael Salyers, 28, was jailed at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Salyers with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
