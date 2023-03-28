ASHTON, W.Va. — A Mason County elementary was locked down temporarily Tuesday morning due to a shooting threat that was later deemed not credible, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller.
Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 7 a.m. to a possible shooting threat at Ashton Elementary.
Officers got to Ashton Elementary as students began to arrive and the school was put on a lockdown.
The sheriff’s office, West Virginia State Police and state Homeland Security officers evaluated the threat and interviewed witnesses.
The threat was not deemed credible by law enforcement after the investigation and the school returned to its regular scheduled day, said Miller.
“The safety of students and staff is always top priority, and every measure is taken to ensure they can operate and learn in a safe and secure environment,” Miller said in a press release.
An officer was inside the school for the remainder of the day and reported all students and faculty were safe.
In West Virginia, Wayne County Schools officials deemed a reported threat at Spring Valley High School not credible, as well.
Information from the district said the Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement investigated a social media threat about Spring Valley High School on Tuesday and found it originated from a minor’s Snapchat account in a distant state.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information act, 8:26 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Russell Street.
Fugitive from justice, 2:01 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 12th Street and Kanawha Terrace.
Information act, midnight Tuesday, near the corner of 5th Street and 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, midnight March 6, 300 block of Short Street Rear Guyandotte.
Battery, 4:22 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 7:40 a.m. Monday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Recovered stolen auto, 3:25 a.m. March 10, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Information report, 1 p.m. Sunday, unit block not listed, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 1:45 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
Information report, noon March 24, 600 block of 10th Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1 a.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Information act, 10:33 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Donny Ray Cremeans, 44, was jailed at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Cremeans with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Penny Ann Reyes, 48, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Reyes with burglary and grand larceny. Bond was set at $2,000 cash-only.
