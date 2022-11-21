POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A homeless man was arrested Monday morning after a reported stabbing at Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Randy Michael Harmon, 60, was jailed at 7:10 a.m. and charged with malicious assault and wounding.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Mason County magistrate’s office, a security officer was stabbed in the incident. The security officer had asked a person at the hospital to leave. The person threatened the security officer by stating he had a weapon, according to the complaint. The security officer was stabbed in the forearm, causing a puncture wound.
A Point Pleasant police officer detained Harmon at a local business and found a knife in his pocket, according to the complaint.
Harmon was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a bond set at $50,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:41 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:41 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:05 p.m. Sunday, 4700 block of Altizer Avenue.
Information report, 11:28 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of McVeigh Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:42 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of Elm Street.
Information report, 3:19 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Susan Ashley McCann, 34, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McCann with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Madison Hager, 26, was jailed at midnight Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Hager with possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,000.
Lawrence Paul Jenkins, 33, was jailed at 4 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Jenkins with domestic battery, domestic assault, battery, and strangulation. Bond was set at $14,000.
