HUNTINGTON — James Ryan Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Saturday.
Police were dispatched approximately 1:50 a.m. to the 3300 block of Huntington Road in Ashton, West Virginia, for a gunshot wound report.
Victim Jerrad P. Casey was found in a silver Ford Escape with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the criminal complaint. Casey had no pulse and was not moving when officers found him.
The driver of the vehicle and witness of the shooting told police Casey was shot in the 800 block of Willow Creek. The witness said the shooter was still at the location.
Another witness called the Mason County Sheriff’s Office once the defendant was detained and arrested, according to the complaint. They said the defendant and victim were arguing via text message and the defendant threatened to kill Casey.
Hatfield was lodged at the Western Region Jail with no bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:28 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering, 2:28 a.m. Monday, 4500 block of Altizer.
Breaking and entering, destruction of property, domestic assault, 12:52 a.m. Monday, unit block of Fairfax Drive.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 11:45 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, attempt to commit misdemeanor, 11:08 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Runaway, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 4:50 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, warrant service or execution, 4 p.m. Sunday, 3100 block of Route 60.
Information report, 1:38 p.m. Jan. 4, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Leaving the scene, property damage, 3:15 a.m. Sunday, unit block not listed, Washington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 7, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Carly Michelle Campbell, 39, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Campbell with third offense of shoplifting, trespassing and shoplifting. Bond was set $4,000.
Steven Eugene Blake Jr., 38, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Blake with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle and falsely reporting an emergency. Bond was not set.
Frankie Reed Kuhn, 47, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Kuhn with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $25,000.
Jonathan Michael Aliff, 36, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Aliff with soliciting a minor via computer. Bond was set at $50,000.
Gary Lee Higginbotham II, 40, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Higginbotham with burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was set at $20,000.
Cyril Raymond Derrico, 51, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Derrico with receiving or transferring stolen goods. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
Denver Dwight Baker Jr., 60, was jailed at 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Baker with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and defective equipment. Bond was not set.