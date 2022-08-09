HUNTINGTON — A Mason County man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of prepubescent child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Nov. 11, 2020, at the residence of Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson, West Virginia. Officers recovered multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card during the search. The forensic analysis of the devices showed more than 12,000 videos of child pornography.
According to the Department of Justice, Hubman admitted to possessing the child pornography and that it included videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Hubman will be sentenced Nov. 14. He faces at least five years in prison, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Terrell Harris, 20, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harris with domestic assault and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000.
Randy Franklin Pack, 36, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Pack with home confinement violation and escape from alternative sentence. Bond was not set.
Dustin Shane Heck, 29, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Heck with escape. Bond was set at $10,000.
