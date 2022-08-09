The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Mason County man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of prepubescent child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Nov. 11, 2020, at the residence of Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson, West Virginia. Officers recovered multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card during the search. The forensic analysis of the devices showed more than 12,000 videos of child pornography.

