MASON, W.Va. — The Mason Police Department says it has received several calls stating a man wanted in a south-central Ohio homicide case has been spotted in the area.
According to its Facebook page, the Mason Police Department has actively been searching for a man wanted on a murder charge in Ross County, Ohio.
Thomas Wyatt Pooler, 25, is wanted on a murder charge stemming from an investigation in Bainbridge, Ohio, on Dec. 12. He is described as a 6-foot-2 man weighing 165 to 180 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
“We do not want this post to alarm anyone since the suspect has not been positively identified to be located in Mason WV. This post (is) to inform the citizens of Mason to be on the lookout for the subject,” the police department wrote.
The department stressed individuals should not approach the man, but should call 911 if he is seen. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Runaway juvenile, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:50 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Underwood Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering, 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 26th Street.
Information report, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Perry Drive.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 12th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of West Oakland Avenue.
Trespass and paraphernalia, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Washington Boulevard.
Stolen auto, 3 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 20th Street.
Destruction of property, 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Chad Christopher Heck, 29, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was $15,000.