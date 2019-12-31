HUNTINGTON — Police arrested two men Saturday after shots were fired amid an argument between roommates over their dogs.
Brandon Damion May, 22, of Huntington, is facing a charge of wanton endangerment and Colin Lee Cox, 20, of Huntington, is facing a charge of being an accessory after the fact, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaints, May got into an argument with his roommate over an incident involving their dogs. Cox allegedly gave May a gun, which May fired during the argument.
At about 8:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue and allegedly found a group of people fighting in the street. Officers later found two spent shell casings, which had hit a nearby home.
A neighbor showed police a cellphone video she recorded of the incident, according to the complaints. The video allegedly showed Cox bring May the gun.
May told police that he and Cox got into an argument with their roommate because the roommate’s dog kept getting loose and chasing their dog. May said he asked Cox to get his gun for him after the argument turned more violent and he allegedly saw a gun on his roommate’s waistband.
May said he fired two shots before the group started fighting in the street, according to the complaints. No injuries were reported.
May and Cox were arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and ordered held in Western Regional Jail. Both men were later released after posting bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Drivers or motorcycle license required, 12 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:18 a.m. Monday, West 20th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Open container, disorderly conduct and drinking in public places, 8:51 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
No operator’s license and stolen auto/auto theft, 7:50 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Grand larceny, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12 p.m. Dec. 24, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 26, 1200 block of 12th Street.
Grand larceny, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:11 p.m. Dec. 1, 3000 block of Bradley Road.
Grand larceny, 3:50 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 2:45 a.m. Sunday 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
First- and second-degree murder, 10:16 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of 28th Street.
The following information was provided from booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Steven Duane Burkett, 31, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious assault and wounding. Bond was $25,000.
Stacy Raynell Holmes, 38, was jailed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, no operators and having a stolen vehicle. Bond was $15,000 for some charges.
Scott Edmund Graham, 42, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and the unlawful taking of a vehicle. Bond was not set.
David Andrew Smith, 50, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with nighttime burglary. Bond was $15,000.