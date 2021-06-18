HUNTINGTON — Two men have been charged in connection with firing multiple shots at a housing community Monday.
Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 27, of Huntington, and Daniel Dale Coubert, 29, of Ashland, were taken into custody Friday by members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force. Jeffreys has been charged with wanton endangerment and Coubert has been charged with conspiracy. More charges are expected to be filed.
The men are suspected of driving to the Marcum Terrace housing community and firing multiple shots from their vehicle.
Detectives with the Huntington Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the investigation.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:30 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass in structure of conveyance and paraphernalia, 4:30 a.m. Friday, 100 block of Gallaher Street.
Destruction of property, 2 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 9 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 25th Street.
Forged prescription, 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service, 11:48 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, midnight Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:38 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:14 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 7th Avenue.
Open container, 9:34 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 17th Street.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 9:39 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 24th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse and destruction of property, 5:52 p.m. June 10, 400 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jason Christopher Johnson, 32, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Mark Allen Jones, 27, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.