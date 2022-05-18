TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police arrested two men Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of what they say was more than 100 pounds of marijuana.
Bryan Scott Larios Ramos, 21, and Reynier Garcia Vazquez, 33, were both charged with conspiracy, transporting controlled substance into the state with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 for both, but was set cash-only for Vazquez.
A public service commission officer, with assistance from Cpl. J.E. Garren, conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 64 at the Teays Valley exit. The stop was initially made for a tractor-trailer failing to stop at a weigh station.
According to State Police, the driver of the truck was a Cuban national who did not speak English.
A probable search was conducted after officers smelled a marijuana odor from the cab of the truck and got a positive indication by a Hurricane Police Department K-9.
Officers found three cardboard boxes in the cargo area of the truck that contained 88 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing over 100 pounds. The investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department:
A Barboursville man was arrested Tuesday after hitting a man with a vehicle Sunday.
Hunter Kyle Bauman, 23, was charged with malicious or unlawful assault and is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Cabell County deputies were dispatched Sunday to the 7100 block of Wildcat Road in Barboursville in response to a report of a domestic issue.
When they arrived, deputies found David Hicks, who said Bauman struck Hunter Hicks with a vehicle. David Hicks said Bauman attempted to strike him as well, but missed and fled the scene.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Hunter Hicks had visible injuries to his right leg.
A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled May 24 in magistrate court at the Cabell County Courthouse.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 4 a.m. May 13, 1800 block of 9th Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance, 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Found property, noon May 12, no block listed, Wilson Court.
Destruction of property, noon April 26, 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Battery, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, corner of Overlook Drive and 28th Street.
Robbery, 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, corner of West 3rd Street and Washington Avenue.
Failure to process or fingerprint, warrant service or execution, 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Monroe Avant Jr., 50, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $120,000.
Marquice Lashawn Kendrick, 35, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Jason Lee McCauley, 38, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was set at $50,000.
Elijah Jorim Murphy, 23, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Donzelle Dejuan Runnels, 47, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $75,000.
Jamie Lee Salmons, 29, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000.
Jackie Lee Sargent, 37, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $75,000.