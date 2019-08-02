The Herald-Dispatch
MILTON - Police in Milton said they found methamphetamine after pulling over an alleged speeding driver on Interstate 64 Tuesday night.
Milton Police Department Patrolman Justin Rakes stopped Jesse Cline, 27, of Charleston, for allegedly speeding more than 90 mph along Interstate 64. Cline is facing charges of speeding and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release issued by the department.
Cline was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and later released on bail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:14:
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Trespassing and warrant service/execution, 12:25 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Fugitive from justice, suspended or revoked license and DUI less than .150, 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia Avenue and West 8th Street.
Automotive breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 1st Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 12:10 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 10th Avenue.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Automotive breaking and entering, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Battery, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 9th Avenue and Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, DUI less than .150, suspended or revoked license for DUI and warrant service/execution, 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Paraphernalia, 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Kenneth Darrell Boggs, 50, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, DUI with drugs and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.
Leo Andrew Buggs, 39, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Granville Preston Hamm, Jr., 68, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of material visually portraying a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Bond was not set.
David Allen Wilson, 28, was jailed at 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Brittany Danielle Glick, 29, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with altered Sudafed/altered precursors and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $10,000.