HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday after the discovery of more than 100 grams of heroin at a residence in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue in Huntington.
Huntington Violent Crime/Task Force members arrested Damon Bailes, 30, near 19th Street and Rural Avenue on outstanding warrants for a parole violation in West Virginia, being a prohibited person with a firearm and child neglect with risk of injury.
When Bailes was arrested, he was in possession of 102 grams of heroin and a .40-caliber firearm.
The arrest led to a search warrant at the residence. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to the Huntington Police Department.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of West 14th Street and Adams Avenue.
Grand larceny, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 23rd Street.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Miller Street.
Deceased person, noon Tuesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Auto tampering, 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, possession of a controlled substance, 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, near U.S. 60 and West Pea Ridge Road.
Found property, 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 8:33 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, information report, 5 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Attempted to commit felony, 11:52 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jacob Everett McCarthy, 43, was jailed at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery, strangulation and attempt to disarm. Bond was set at $19,000.
