HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police arrested a Michigan man and two juveniles Thursday at two separate residences.
Search warrants were executed by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force at apartments in the 1000 block of 8th Street and 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
The searches were in connection to an ongoing narcotic trafficking investigation, according to HPD Chief Phil Watkins.
Law enforcement found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, marijuana, cash and materials used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Javonte Dejuan Perry, 32, of Detroit, was in the 8th Street resident and the two juveniles were in the 6th Avenue residence.
Perry and the juveniles were charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance.
Watkins said more charges are expected due to the proximity of the 6th Avenue residence to a local school.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:10 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. March 24, 1200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. March 7, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Information report, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Alan Duty, 41, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Duty with being a fugitive from justice. No bond.
Gary Allen Swift Jr., 61, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Swift with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Jacob Everett McCarthy III, 66, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McCarthy with first-degree sexual abuse. Bond was not set.
Shea Nicole Haney, 27, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Haney with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was set at $30,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.