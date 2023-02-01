HUNTINGTON — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday morning, following the execution of a search warrant at a residence just west of 1st Street on 7th Avenue West.
The Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team executed the search warrant for the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force at approximately 6 a.m. Three people — two men and a woman — were inside. Officers also discovered distribution amounts of crack cocaine, suspected heroin, packaging materials and digital scales in the residence.
Damon Brown, 49, was charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $30,000. Clarence Walls, 37, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $20,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Harvey Road.
Domestic battery, 11:24 a.m. 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Found property, 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Deceased person, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Doulton Avenue.
Joyriding, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tristan Robert Deeming, 25, was jailed at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Deeming with grand larceny. Bond was set at $20,000.
Robert Lee Dillon, 40, was jailed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Lee with breaking and entering, burglary, destruction of property, conspiracy, forgery of public record, grand larceny, obstructing an officer and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
