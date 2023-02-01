The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

police BLOX icon 8.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday morning, following the execution of a search warrant at a residence just west of 1st Street on 7th Avenue West.

The Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team executed the search warrant for the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force at approximately 6 a.m. Three people — two men and a woman — were inside. Officers also discovered distribution amounts of crack cocaine, suspected heroin, packaging materials and digital scales in the residence.

