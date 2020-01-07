MILTON — Milton police are investigating a report of alleged vandalism of the Milton Little League press box.
“Someone broke in the press box and threw stuff through the windows from the inside,” said Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons. “Nothing was taken that we know of. This was a press box and not a concession stand.”
Parsons said it happened Friday night or early Saturday morning.
“There were broken windows and other destruction of property inside and outside of the press box,” he said. “This investigation is ongoing.”
The property is owned by CSX, which annexed it into city limits a few months ago so that the Milton Police Department can patrol the park regularly and investigate alleged crimes, Parsons added.
There have been previous reports of vandalism of the league’s concession stands and baseball field, as well as parents finding used syringes in the grass around the baseball field, but those were investigated by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.
Parson said anyone with information can contact Lt. O’Dell at the Milton Police Department by calling 304-743-9211 or calling 911.
The following information was provided from booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Melissa Dawn Hubbard, 36, was jailed at 4:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Frankie Reed Kuhn, 44, was jailed at 9 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a concealed deadly weapon and persons prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was $40,000.
Aleishia Rena Stewart, 27, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with transporting controlled substances into a jail. Her bond on the Cabell County charge was set at $10,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, midnight Monday, 10 Street and 11th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, fleeing in vehicle, no operator’s license, 11:11 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of West 13th Street.
Petit larceny, stolen auto, auto theft, noon Sunday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 3:52 p.m. Sunday, Madison Avenue and West 26th Street.
Deceased person, 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of South Terrace.
Domestic battery, 3:15 a.m. Sunday, 2300 block of West 5th Avenue.