MILTON — A Milton man was arrested Saturday night on two felony charges of battery on a government representative, second offense, disorderly conduct and obstruction, according to a Facebook post from the Milton Police Department.
Zachary D. Keaton, of Milton, allegedly dove onto the hood of a Milton Police officer’s vehicle after that officer responded to reports of a pedestrian jumping into traffic.
A second officer arrived on scene and a struggle between the two officers and Keaton ensued, the post said, leading to the officers and suspect falling over a guardrail and into a briar thicket.
Keaton allegedly began swinging a stick at the officers, who eventually used a taser to subdue him.
Keaton was transported by EMS to a hospital and was later apprehended by Cabell County deputies after walking back to Milton.
Keaton was incarcerated at Western Regional Jail. His bond was set at $26,000, and no injuries were reported aside from briar cuts.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Dodge Hunt, 55, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of altered Sudafed/altered precursors, possession of a controlled substance, improper registration and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was not set.
Addonis Maurice Hester, 46, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving under the influence greater than .150, SRL — miscellaneous and fleeing in a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Bond was not set.
Henry Demetrias Coleman, 43, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two home confinement violations. Bond was not set.