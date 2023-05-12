MILTON — A man was arrested after a company truck was stolen Thursday morning, according to Milton Police.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 6:18 pm
Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons responded and immediately issued a “be on the lookout” report for the vehicle.
Video surveillance footage at the fire department revealed the suspect’s identity, according to Parsons.
Christopher Shane Foster, 55, was jailed in the afternoon and charged with grand larceny. Foster was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $39,150 bond.
Cabell County deputies located the truck on Sunrise Lane and arrested Foster on unrelated outstanding warrants.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 21 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Falsely reporting an emergency, 2 a.m. Friday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Third-degree arson, 12:28 a.m. Friday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Open container, 10:01 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 7th Street and 4th Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, warrants service or execution, 5:20 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Found property, 3 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Battery, 9 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Bruce Street.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Washington Court.
Indecent exposure, warrants service or execution, trespass, 9:43 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of A. D. Lewis Avenue.
Grand larceny, 11 a.m. May 5, 300 block of Division Street.
Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:21 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:01 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 39th Street Guyandotte.
Grand larceny, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Charleston Avenue.
Trespass, 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Street.
Brandishing, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 36th Street, Guyandotte.
