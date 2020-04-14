MILTON, W.Va. — Milton police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man on charges that he did register as a sex offender.
Kevin Lloyd Cart, of Milton, is facing one count of failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. He was being held Monday evening in the Western Regional Jail without a bond set.
On Monday, police were called to reports of a man passed out in a car along 3rd Street, according to a Facebook post by the Milton Police Department.
Officer Matthew Newcome checked on a witness he interviewed as part of a follow-up investigation and discovered that Cart was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the post.
Cart previously served 22 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 9:21 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 3rd Street.
Information report, 4: 31 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Saturday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:38 p.m. March 15, 500 block of Chesapeake Street.
Drinking in public and disorderly conduct, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Street.
Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Michael Gale Bush, 30, was jailed at 3:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on felony warrants. Bond was not set.
Gabriel Jay Scott, 42, was jailed at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with malicious assault. Bond was $75,000.