MILTON — A Cabell County man was charged with breaking and entering after Milton police said he accessed an elementary school facility Thursday afternoon.
Officers from the Milton Police Department responded to Milton Elementary School for a suspicious-person call Thursday after being told a man was attempting to set fire to a dumpster at the football field.
The elementary school was put on lockdown for precautionary measures, which was lifted after officers found the man made no attempt to enter the school building.
However, police discovered that Thaddeus Reams, 35, of Milton, entered the school press box and took a microphone from the public address system. Police recovered the microphone from Reams.
Reams was charged with breaking and entering and possession of controlled substance. He is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
SEARCH WARRANT: Four people were arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed in a residence used for “drug house purposes,” according to the Huntington Police Department.
The Huntington Police SWAT Team executed the search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Walnut in the city’s east end. Five people were found inside, and four were arrested.
Residents William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers were charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes.
Jordan Spears, of Huntington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-offense shoplifting.
Maurice Lama Littles, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.
The investigation was aided by calls from residents to the HPD anonymous drug tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at midnight Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, midnight Thursday, 200 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespassing, destruction of property, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 200 block of 8th Avenue.
Assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing officer, warrant service or execution, 10:05 p.m. Thursday, corner of 28th Street and 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, 9:33 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 2nd Street, Altizer.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 4:44 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 8 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Information report, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 1:44 p.m. Aug. 3, 900 block of 21st Street.
Trespass, 12:10 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:20 a.m. Sept. 10, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 3:15 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Thomas D. Church, 40, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Church with conspiracy. Bond was set at $5,000.
Nathan Duane Conn, 53, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Conn with driving license revoked due to third DUI. Bond was set at $10,000.
Ryan Mitchell Moore, 29, was jailed at 11:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Moore with a home confinement violation. No bond was set.
Wayne Keith Bowen Jr., 30, was jailed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Bowen with third-offense domestic battery. Bond was set at $10,000.
Michael D. Johnson, 30, was jailed at 3:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Johnson with fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Justin Allen O’Conner, 34, was jailed at 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged O’Conner with driving license revoked, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle and no insurance. Bond was not set.
Ashley Danielle Anderson, 42, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Anderson with fleeing from officer, driving license revoked for third DUI, and possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Gypsi Lynn Patrick, 50, was jailed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Patrick as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.