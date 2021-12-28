NITRO, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are searching for a Milton man and others who fled the scene of a crash as part of an investigation into the attempted theft of catalytic converters from vehicles at a Kanawha County park-and-ride Monday.
Troopers said a “be on the lookout” alert was activated for a Dodge pickup registered to Travis Edmonds, 37, of Milton. The truck crashed on Interstate 64 around the Scott Depot exit, and three suspects fled the scene on foot, Capt. R.A. Maddy said in a news release.
Anyone who has any information about the theft of the catalytic converters or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the WVSP Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000 or 911.
Edmonds also has felony warrants active in Putnam and Cabell counties, Maddy said.
FATAL CRASH: A Genoa man was killed in a vehicle crash Monday morning, according to State Police.
At 10:41 a.m. Monday, Trooper J.A. McDonald and Sgt. R.J. Drake of the WVSP Wayne Detachment responded to W.Va. 152 in Lavalette on reports of a fatal crash, said Maddy in a news release.
William Hodge, 34, of Genoa, was driving north on W.Va. 152 and crossed the center line, striking a vehicle driven by Molly Seidler, 37, of Huntington, head-on, Maddy said in the release.
Hodge was pronounced deceased on scene. The State Police investigation is active and ongoing, according to the release.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:30 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Unlisted, 2:11 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:15 p.m. Monday, 700 block of West 4th Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices and petit larceny, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 23, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:15 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 9:50 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Domestic battery, 9 a.m. Sunday, 3000 block of 16th Street Road.
Grand larceny, 3:45 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Grand Boulevard.
Paraphernalia and trespass, 1:33 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:40 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:18 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.