MILTON — Police in Milton arrested three people this week in separate investigations, including for alleged drug possession and for an alleged attempted burglary.
On Wednesday, police officers with the Milton Police Department were assisting the U.S. Marshals Task Force in apprehending a suspect in Putnam County, according to a Facebook post from the department. During that investigation, Milton officers obtained consent to search a home on Florida Street.
Inside the residence they allegedly found Holly Jo Price, 27, with 11.5 grams of crystal meth. Price is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Wesley Donahoe, 32, who was also at the home, is facing a charge of conspiracy.
Price and Donahoe were arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and later released on bond.
On Tuesday, police officers responded to an attempted burglary on Brenda Street, according to the Facebook post. They found the homeowner on the front porch holding the suspect, later identified as Beau Matthew Johnson, 27. Officers arrested Johnson and he is now facing charges of attempt to commit a felony.
Johnson is being held in the Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Destruction of property, 2 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Insurance required, suspended or revoked license for DUI, DUI less than .150, 9:22 p.m. Thursday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, noon Feb. 25, 500 block of Everett Street.
Battery on EMS, public health official or governmental official, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Street.
Suspended or revoked license for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, second-offense DUI and warrant service/execution, 5:37 p.m. Thursday, 17th Street and Charleston Avenue.
Suspended or revoked license for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and warrant service/execution, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Maupin Road.
Warrant service/execution, 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 2nd Street and 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance, noon Thursday, 2500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Crossing roadway outside of crosswalk, 11:36 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Auto tampering, 5:11 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Open container, 7:40 a.m. Monday, 10th Street and 8 1/2 Alley.
Paraphernalia, 7:15 a.m. March 8, 5th Street and 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Display of registration plates, 6:07 a.m. Thursday, Florence Street and Piedmont Road.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Michael Byrd Jr., 43, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a capias warrant. Bond was $20,000.
Ryan Tyler Massie, 26, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with embezzlement. Bond was not set.
Rodney Arnold Rodgers, 35, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $35,000.
Leslie Mitchel Spurlock, 41, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-offense DUI, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and transferring and receiving stolen property. Bond was $20,000.
Jeffrey Sutton, 33, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Thurman Endicott, 38, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of altered Sudafed, possession with intent to deliver and transferring and receiving stolen property. Bond was $50,000.
James Tyler Howell, 24, was jailed at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with petit larceny, grand larceny and breaking and entering. Bond was $30,000.
Carl Edmond Mounts, 38, was jailed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with entry of a dwelling. Bond was $25,000.
Brett Michael Thomas, 29, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with breaking and entering and grand larceny. Bond was $30,000.