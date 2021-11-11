MILTON — Milton police were able to take a suspect into custody without incident after responding to reports that a person was threatening to shoot people, including police.
According to the Milton Police Department, police responded to a disturbance call Wednesday afternoon on Washington Avenue.
Once at the scene, police took the woman into custody and were able to recover a firearm before it was used. Police also recovered several bags of crystal meth and a meth pipe.
The suspect was jailed at Western Regional Jail and charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm.
The Herald-Dispatch typically does not identify defendants accused of petty, misdemeanor offenses.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:45 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery and petit larceny, 3:45 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 14th Street.
Fake identity, 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia and brandishing deadly weapons, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Fugitive from justice and warrant service, 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Street.
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 10 a.m. Nov. 6, 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, midnight Nov. 1, 700 block of Bridge Street.
Petit larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card, 6 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Found property, 10 a.m. Oct. 25, unit block of Pullman Square.
Petit larceny, midnight Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Counterfeiting, 10 p.m. Jan. 9, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher William Artrip, 41, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Curtis Leroy Hayes Jr., 46, was jailed at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Augustus Darryl Jones Jr., 30, was jailed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.
Alisha Michelle Scragg, 38, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny, conspiracy and assault. She was also jailed on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Eric Lee Cox, 38, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery of a public record, being a person prohibited from possessing firearms, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, expired registration and no insurance. Bond was not set.