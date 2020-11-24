MILTON — A Milton police officer will be out of work for weeks as he recovers after being involved in a car wreck Saturday while responding to an incident.
According to the Milton Police Department, patrol officer Joey Harless was responding to a crash Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Smith Street in Milton.
Harless was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital for his injuries and kept overnight for observation. Testing showed he suffered a neck fracture. He will be out of work for at least three weeks.
The other driver did not sustain injuries, but is expected to be sore from the crash.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto, 4 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Anton Drive.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Sixth Avenue.
Found property, 3 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 12 p.m. Sunday, 3600 block of Chase Street.
Destruction of property, 2 p.m. Friday, 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Warrant service, 11:01 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 6 ½ Alley.
Breaking and entering, 10:18 a.m. Sunday, 3600 block of Chase Street.
Information report, 2:57 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 1 ½ Alley.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Devontay Brian Johnson, 25, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree robbery and battery. Bond was not set.
Johnte Tyree Warren, 22, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession
Austin William Coughenour, 24, was jailed at 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny and breaking and entering of auto. Bond was $102,000.