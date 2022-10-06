HUNTINGTON — A Milton woman was hit and killed by a CSX train early Thursday while walking on railroad tracks.
At approximately 2 a.m., a woman identified as Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, was hit by the train in the 4600 block of Ohio River Road.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — A Milton woman was hit and killed by a CSX train early Thursday while walking on railroad tracks.
At approximately 2 a.m., a woman identified as Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, was hit by the train in the 4600 block of Ohio River Road.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said there may not be a next of kin to notify about the incident, but the office has attempted to contact Brandow's family.
Brandow was pronounced dead at the scene.
A CSX video showed Brandow on the tracks pushing a shopping cart. Zerkle said she saw the train and did not make an attempt to get off the tracks.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Marcum Terrance.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 3:30 p.m. 1200 block of Washington Avenue.
Identity theft, 2:29 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020, 1000 block of 20th Street.
Identity theft, 11 a.m. Sept. 29, 800 block of 20th Street.
Forgery or uttering, petit larceny, 12:09 p.m. Sept. 6, 600 block of 31st Street.
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 28th Street.
Destruction of property, 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Trespass, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5, unit block not listed, Northcott Court.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Timothy Wade Hively, 56, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Hively with failure to register as a sex offender and violation of protective order. No bond was set.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.