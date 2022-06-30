HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Information report, 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, corner of West 19th Street and West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service or execution, 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Missing person, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, corner of 8th Street and 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 1/2 Artisan Avenue.
Deceased person, 9:56 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, petit larceny, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Robert Dale Dalrymple, 45, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Debrann Bryan, 47, was jailed at 11:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with insurance fraud. Bond was set at $75,000.
Donald Boling, 37, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.