HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Attempt to commit felony, 10:48 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Expired registration; second offense of driving under the influence; first and second offense of license revoked for driving under the influence, 11:47 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 6th Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance; warrant service or execution, 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Main Street Guyandotte.
Grand larceny; fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 8:45 p.m. Monday, 2700 Guyan Avenue.
Missing person, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson.
Missing person, 12 p.m. Feb. 10.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 9:57 p.m. March 4, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Shoplifting; obstructing and false information to officer; fleeing, 1:45 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Forgery or uttering, 12 p.m. Feb. 18, 800 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:32 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Norway Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:30 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:45 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Trespass, 4 p.m. March 4, 700 block of West 5th Street.
Trespass; first degree of arson; burning of a dwelling or outbuilding, 3:21 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Davis Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Mack Blair II, 24, was jailed at 4:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Patrick Shawn Jones, 26 was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a warrant. Bond was set at $31,500.
Christian Arthur Laramore, 34, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an expired registration, second offense of driving under the influence and license revoked for driving under the influence. Bond was set at $9,000.
Patrick Shawn Jones, 26, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a warrant. Bond was set at $3,500.
Nicia Tanae Gillette, 27, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with destruction of property and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000.
Ernie Paul Hedrick, 51, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Jedediah David Whited, 37, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with driving under the influence. Bond was set at $1,500.
Patrick Lee Hudson, 42, was jailed at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with breaking and entering other than dwelling. Bond was set at $50,000.