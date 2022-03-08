The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX ICON Police car 2 copy

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Attempt to commit felony, 10:48 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.

Expired registration; second offense of driving under the influence; first and second offense of license revoked for driving under the influence, 11:47 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 6th Avenue.

Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance; warrant service or execution, 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Main Street Guyandotte.

Grand larceny; fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 8:45 p.m. Monday, 2700 Guyan Avenue.

Missing person, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson.

Missing person, 12 p.m. Feb. 10.

Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 9:57 p.m. March 4, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Shoplifting; obstructing and false information to officer; fleeing, 1:45 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Forgery or uttering, 12 p.m. Feb. 18, 800 block of 8th Street.

Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:32 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Norway Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 12:30 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8:45 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Trespass, 4 p.m. March 4, 700 block of West 5th Street.

Trespass; first degree of arson; burning of a dwelling or outbuilding, 3:21 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Davis Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

David Mack Blair II, 24, was jailed at 4:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.

Patrick Shawn Jones, 26 was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a warrant. Bond was set at $31,500.

Christian Arthur Laramore, 34, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an expired registration, second offense of driving under the influence and license revoked for driving under the influence. Bond was set at $9,000.

Patrick Shawn Jones, 26, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a warrant. Bond was set at $3,500.

Nicia Tanae Gillette, 27, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with destruction of property and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000.

Ernie Paul Hedrick, 51, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.

Jedediah David Whited, 37, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with driving under the influence. Bond was set at $1,500.

Patrick Lee Hudson, 42, was jailed at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with breaking and entering other than dwelling. Bond was set at $50,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.