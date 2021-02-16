HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting reported in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington on Monday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, Cabell County 911 was alerted of a shooting about 7 p.m. Monday in the area of the 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Upon arrival, police learned the victim, Timothy Paul Miller, 29, of Huntington, had driven to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment. As of Monday evening the victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening and no arrests had been made.
Detectives and other officers were still on scene as of 9 p.m. Monday to investigate.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 7:03 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto, 7:03 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8 p.m. Jan. 16, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Unlisted, 6 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Warrant service, 9:40 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, destruction of property and grand larceny, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12, first block of West 2nd Avenue.
Information report, 3:25 a.m. Monday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
James Roy Tomblin, 43, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.