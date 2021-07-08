KENOVA — A Montana woman was arrested on drug charges in Kenova after a traffic stop Tuesday.
Michelle Ellen Kelly, 49, was jailed at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was $50,000.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Kelly was arrested during a traffic stop in Kenova on Tuesday evening.
During the stop, a K-9 indicated a controlled substance was in the vehicle, and during a subsequent search a distribution quantity of meth was found in fake aluminum cans in the cab of the vehicle. A magnetic box was also seized during the stop.
The Huntington Police Department assisted on the stop.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Joyriding stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, 6 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 26th Street.
Warrant service, 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.
Domestic battery and obstructing an officer, 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny and fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Warrant service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service, 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Shoplifting, 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Joyriding stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 11 p.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Parole violation, obstructing by making false statements to an officer and person prohibited from possessing firearms, 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, West 9th Street.
Breaking and entering an auto, midnight Tuesday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
Insurance required, paraphernalia and DUI less than .150, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Open container, 7:20 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Richard Oliver Clark, 55, was jailed at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Danny Arthu Robinson II, 29, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.