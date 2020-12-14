HUNTINGTON — A criminal complaint filed in a Huntington kidnapping case states a woman will need reconstructive surgery after she was found by Huntington police over the weekend with broken teeth and bones.
Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of kidnapping in the case.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Circuit Court, the victim was held captive at 1751 Buffington Ave. and other addresses in Huntington from Dec. 9-12. Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said police were called to the home on a report of two women being held there and removed them from the home before taking them to a hospital.
Several search warrants were executed as a result, including at the Buffington Avenue address and a home in the 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
The defendant is accused of using both psychological and physical abuse to intimidate at least one woman. Dooley is accused of striking the victim with both opened and closed fists, which caused broken teeth and broken bones in her face. The victim has been advised she will need reconstructive surgery as a result, the complaint said.
The criminal complaint said the victim told police the defendant “broke her mentally” and she felt she was going to be killed.
Cornwell said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 10:45 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 19th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:13 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Belford Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 1 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Fugitive from justice and warrant service, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Breaking and entering auto and grand larceny, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 22nd Street.
Paraphernalia, 2:40 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Leaving the scene of an accident, defective equipment, 2 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 11:43 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 7:02 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Auto tampering and petit larceny, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.
Destruction of property and burglary, 7:45 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of South Walnut Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Rocky Lane Burgess, 56, was jailed at 8:540 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with three counts of breaking and entering and a single count of being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Mark Allen Spitler Jr., 24, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Tony Lee Avery, 49, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Earl Michael Myers, 40, was jailed at 10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a deadly weapon and persons prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was not set.