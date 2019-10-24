HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University football player was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a police officer witnessed him assaulting a woman, according to criminal complaints.
Brandon Lamar Drayton, 22, a redshirt junior safety for Marshall, is charged with felony strangulation and domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 21st Street, a Marshall University Police officer saw Drayton forcibly grabbing the victim around the neck and shoulder area, yelling at her.
The victim had visible red marks on her neck and chest area, which were causing her pain, according to the complaint.
There was also an uninvolved witness that gave a statement.
Drayton has been suspended from all team-related activities, said Marshall athletics communications director Jason Corriher.
Drayton, a 6-3, 197-pound junior safety from Largo, Florida, was fourth on Marshall’s team in tackles with 46 this season. He started in six of seven contests after returning from an ailment in the preseason.
He is currently housed in the Western Regional Jail on $55,000 bond.
ROBBERY: Justin Dan Wiley, 28, who was identified as homeless, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, officers were dispatched before 8:30 Monday to the 1000 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington on a brandishing call.
Officers found Wiley, who matched the suspect description, in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue and detained him while they spoke to the alleged victim.
The victim said he was walking through the alley in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue taking a heavily weeded shortcut before walking into a business in the 1100 block of Adams Avenue to make a purchase. On the way back across the parking lot and through the shortcut, he was allegedly approached by Wiley, who told him he had a gun and to give him all of his belongings. Wiley allegedly did show the victim a firearm before the victim fled, dropping his cell phone as he ran away.
The victim then called 911 on another phone and told police he had seen Wiley flee toward the 400 block of West 10th Street.
The victim later identified Wiley as the assailant.
Wiley is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $25,000 bond.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Paraphernalia, 6:29 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, felony destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 14th Street West.
Assault, 10:25 p.m. Oct. 11, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 17th Street West.
Battery, 5 p.m. Oct. 11, Huntington.
48-hour parking violation, 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Tuesday, 3rd Street West.
Felony destruction of property, 5 a.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 8th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Newton Blevins, 68, was incarcerated at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with murder. Bond was not set.
Mark Brent Boling, 51, was incarcerated at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an unspecified warrant. Bond was not set.
Alvie Napier, 53, was incarcerated at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. Bond was $250,000.
Derek R. Riffle, 36, was incarcerated at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with capias warrant. Bond was not set.