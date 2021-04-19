The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person involved in thefts on campus this year.

Police said the person was involved April 11 in break-ins and theft from Smith Hall, located on the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue. The person may also be connected to a similar Jan. 2 event.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 304-696-4357.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:10 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Shoplifting, 3:10 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Street.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9:10 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of 28th Street.

Warrant service, 11:44 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.

Auto tampering, 10:46 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 4:22 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 4 1/2 Alley.

Failure to process, battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, fleeing from an officer and obstructing, 7:39 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 5 1/2 Alley.

Information report, 6 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 8:45 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Breaking and entering, 12 p.m. Friday, 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.

Criminal invasion of privacy, 11:58 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Riverview Avenue.

DUI less than 1.50, 3:13 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of 3rd Avenue.

Third-degree arson, 3:35 a.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Artisan Heights.

Destruction of property, strangulation and unlawful restraint, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block of rear 11th Avenue.

Obstructing traffic, 2:38 a.m. Sunday, 6th Street Bridge.

Disorderly conduct, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and DUI less than .150, 1:39 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Domestic battery and warrant service, 1 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of West 22nd Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Travis Edward Johnson, 30, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with obstructing justice, expired motor vehicle inspection, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, no registration and obstructing. He was also jailed on an active felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Nathan Michael Wilds, 33, was jailed at 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with attempt to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

