HUNTINGTON — A pedestrian is recovering after being hit by a vehicle at a busy Huntington intersection Monday.
Leah Payne, director of communications at Marshall University, said Ken O’Conner was struck by a vehicle Monday while crossing the road at the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue. O’Conner is an associate professor of chemistry at the university.
O’Conner is at home resting and recovering, but doing well. Chuck Somerville, dean of the College of Science, said O’Conner is expected to be back to his classes in the next week or so.
“We wish him a speedy recovery,” Payne said.
The Huntington Police Department did not respond to an inquiry about the incident.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Drug paraphernalia and warrant service, 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Open container and trespass, 7:16 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, midnight Sept. 28, 300 block of Davis Street.
Breaking and entering, midnight Monday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1:28 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 2nd Street.
Deceased person, 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Richmond Street.
Destruction of property, 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Bridge Street.
Warrant service and obstructing an officer, 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 6th Street.
Shoplifting, 3:18 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Deangelo Lamont Tell, 33, was jailed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
