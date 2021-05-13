The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.

Burglary; entering of dwelling or outhouse, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Street.

Battery, 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 14th Street West.

Warrant service/execution; intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Intoxication or drinking in public places; paraphernalia; disorderly conduct, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1st Street and 8th Avenue.

Grand larceny; burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 300 block of West 5th Avenue.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, 4100 block of Brandon Road.

Information report, 12 p.m. June 1, 2020, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

B&E; grand larceny, 12 p.m. Friday, May 7, 400 block of 4th Avenue.

Destruction of property-misdemeanor, 10 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Chase Street.

Obstructing officer; disorderly conduct; battery of a police officer, fire fighter, or EMS; intoxication or drinking in public places, 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Roger Sheldon Snyder, 62, was jailed at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.

Karl Lee Eldred, 34, was jailed at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with probation violation. Bond was not set.

Jonathan Brian Walker, 44, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $40,000 cash-only.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

